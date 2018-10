Oct 22 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health Plc on Monday raised its full-year core earnings and revenue forecast, citing strong organic growth and said it remains confident in achieving its longer-term margin guidance.

The company raised its core earnings by 3.2 percent to $480 million for the year and said revenue will grow 24 percent, 2 percent higher than its previous forecast. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)