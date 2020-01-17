NMC says committee appoints former FBI director to probe Muddy Waters claims

Jan 17 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc said an independent review committee had appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Louis Freeh to compile a report on allegations by U.S. firm Muddy Waters and third parties.

NMC, United Arab Emirates’ largest private healthcare provider, launched an independent review of its finances after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the value of its assets and cash balance while announcing a short position. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)