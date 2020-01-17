Healthcare
January 17, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

NMC says committee appoints former FBI director to probe Muddy Waters claims

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc said an independent review committee had appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Louis Freeh to compile a report on allegations by U.S. firm Muddy Waters and third parties.

NMC, United Arab Emirates’ largest private healthcare provider, launched an independent review of its finances after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the value of its assets and cash balance while announcing a short position. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below