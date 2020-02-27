NMC Health shares suspended on LSE

Feb 27 (Reuters) - NMC Health said on Thursday trading in its shares on the London bourse has been suspended, a day after the UAE healthcare firm removed its top boss and granted its finance chief an extended sick leave as details of an investigation into the company emerged. Abu-Dhabi based NMC’s shares have lost about two thirds of their value since U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters late last year questioned its financial statements.

“The company is focused on providing additional clarity to the market as to its financial position and to restoring its admission to trading,” NMC said on Thursday.