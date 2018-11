DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ healthcare provider NMC Healthcare plans to raise between $300 million and $350 million with its first international sukuk sale, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The company is marketing the issue of a five-year sukuk, or Islamic bond, with a yield of 6 percent.

Orders for the transaction topped $850 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)