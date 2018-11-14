UAE's NMC Healthcare starts marketing debut dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ healthcare provider NMC Healthcare, part of London-listed NMC Health , has started marketing its planned five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale in the low 6 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, are expected to price later on Wednesday.

HSBC and Standard Chartered have been appointed to coordinate the transaction, which is the company’s debut in the sukuk market. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)