Kenya's Nation Media Group reports 21% fall in 2019 profit

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - Nation Media Group posted a 20.7% fall 2019 pretax profit, hurt by a softer economy and problems among key advertisers, Kenya’s biggest news publisher said on Monday.

The publisher of the Daily Nation newspaper among other leading titles and operator of broadcast stations said pretax profit fell to 1.3 billion shillings ($12.15 million).

It said there would be no final dividend but instead offered investors a bonus share issue of one for every 10 held.