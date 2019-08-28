Kenya's Nation Media Group says H1 2019 pretax profit falls 24%

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media Group said its pretax profit fell to 580.8 million shillings ($5.6 million) in the first half of 2019 from 761.8 million shillings in the same period a year earlier, on lower revenue.

The biggest news publisher in East Africa, with newspapers, radio and television stations in Kenya as well as Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania, said overall turnover fell to 4.58 billion shillings in the six months to end June from 4.93 billion shillings in first half of 2018, due to falling advertising revenues. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema)