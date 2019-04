NAIROBI, April 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit fell 16.4 percent to 1.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($15.83 million) in 2018, according to a tweet by the Daily Nation.

“NMG MAKES Ksh1.6bn profit before tax for 2018, down 16.4pc mostly due to bad debt by the government,” the newspaper, owned by the company, reported.