Dutch insurer NN Group weighs asset management business sale

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Monday said it was considering the sale of its asset management arm, NN Investment Partners.

NN said options for the business, which has around 300 billion euros ($363 billion) of assets under management, ranged from a merger to a joint venture or a partial divestment.

“The review is aimed at assessing the opportunities to create a broader platform to enable NN IP to accelerate its growth,” the company said in a statement.

The largest insurer in the Netherlands said the investment arm would continue to serve its insurance business and asset management clients. ($1 = 0.8257 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)