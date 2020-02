AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management, U.S. billionaire Paul Singer’s activist hedge fund firm, has built up a 3.04% stake in Dutch insurer NN Group, a filing by the Dutch financial regulator AFM showed on Thursday.

It is the first disclosure of a stake in NN Group by Elliott. In the Netherlands, investors are required to disclose their stakes in companies if they exceed 3% of all outstanding shares.