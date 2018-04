(Corrects last paragraph to say Babb joined on Apr 1)

April 16 (Reuters) - NN Investment Partners (NN IP) on Monday named Yvette Babb as portfolio manager based in the Netherlands.

Babb joins the asset management arm of NN Group NV from JP Morgan in London where she was the chief economist and strategist, focusing on the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Prior to that, she held a similar role at Standard Bank in South Africa.

Babb started her role at NN IP on April 1.