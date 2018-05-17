FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch insurer NN Group Q1 profit falls 23 pct after Europe storm damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a steeper than expected 23 percent drop in first-quarter core profit to 313 million euros ($370.1 million), as storm damage was more than earlier estimated.

Operating profit was seen at 347 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NN said the total impact of a severe storm that hit Europe on Jan. 18 amounted to 89 million euros, which was 14 million euros more than the insurer had earlier estimated.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer

