Dutch insurer NN Group Q1 profit falls 23 pct after Europe storm damage

AMSTERDAM, May 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a steeper than expected 23 percent drop in first-quarter core profit to 313 million euros ($370.1 million), as storm damage was more than earlier estimated.

Operating profit was seen at 347 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NN said the total impact of a severe storm that hit Europe on Jan. 18 amounted to 89 million euros, which was 14 million euros more than the insurer had earlier estimated.