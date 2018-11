AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a surprise 7 percent rise in third-quarter core profit at 463 million euros ($524.6 million), as earnings in its Dutch home market improved.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected an operating result of 405 million euros. For the year-ago period, NN Group had reported a profit of 431 million euros. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)