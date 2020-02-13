Insurer NN Group announces plan for share buybacks and rising dividends

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday it will buy back 250 million euros ($271.8 million) of shares annually starting this year and aim to increase dividend every year, after it saw operating profit rise 10% last year.

The insurer’s core profit increased to 1.8 billion euros in 2019, as results of the casualty, health and property insurance businesses improved.

Operating profit was up 25% in the last three months of the year, at 428 million euros. ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)