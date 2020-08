AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday said its operating profit increased 1% in the first half of 2020 to 926 million euros ($1.1 billion), as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on its results remained limited.

The largest Dutch insurer said it would resume its dividend payments and share buyback program, after both were suspended in April due to the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)