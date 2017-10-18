No new issue premiums for SSA dollar bonds

LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - This week’s US dollar trades have been enthusiastically received as supply in the SSA dries up, which is translating into favourable pricing conditions and allowing issuers to price deals without new issue premiums.

Demand topped US$2.3bn for IFC’s US$1bn no-grow Oct 2022 Green Global, excluding JLM interest. The deal came at 3bp over mid-swaps, having first been marketed at 6bp area via leads HSBC, JP Morgan and TD.

“The pricing is phenomenal. It’s around 10bp over Treasuries - I can’t remember ever having seen a print that close to Treasuries,” said a banker away from the deal.

The final Treasury spread at pricing was 11.8bp.

Cades closed out its second US dollar issue of the year - likely its final one for 2017 - a US$3bn Reg S/144A/3(c)7 two-year.

The 1.75% deal priced at 3bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.1bp over Treasuries. Joint bookrunners were BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets.

“It’s a short-dated deal with a positive Libor spread - this was always going to go well,” said another banker away from the transaction.

HSH Portfoliomanagement sold a US$500m 2% Reg S two-year at 22bp over mid-swaps, 4bp tighter than the 26bp area IPTs. Books were last heard over US$1bn via Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan.

“It’s a bit smaller in size, but they tightened the spread and overall it was a pretty good outcome,” said a third banker away from the deal.

The spread on Nederlandse Waterschapsbank’s US$500m floating-rate note was set at three-month Libor plus 3bp by leads Nomura and JP Morgan, unchanged from guidance and IPTs.

“It’s a more opportunistic floater for liquidity purposes and went as expected,” said a lead. “We know there’s appetite ahead of the Fed meeting. It wasn’t massively oversubscribed but that’s the nature of the product.” (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong; editing by Philip Wright and Ian Edmondson)