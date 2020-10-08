American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for “her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

The 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize is named after dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

($1 = 8.8956 Swedish crowns)