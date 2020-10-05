Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Scientists who helped identify Hepatitis C virus win 2020 Nobel Medicine Prize

By Reuters Staff

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday.

“Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

“The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.” ($1 = 8.9053 Swedish crowns)

