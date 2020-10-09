WFP "proud" after winning Nobel Peace Prize - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Displaced Congolese civilians walk past a truck carrying food for distribution at Kibati, just outside the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alissa Everett

GENEVA (Reuters) - It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said.

“The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of a feat,” spokesman Tomson Phiri said at a Geneva briefing.

He referred to the agency’s work in providing food and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic when airlines were no longer operating, saying it had gone “over and above the call of duty”.