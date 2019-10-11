Financials
Ethiopian PM 'humbled, thrilled' with Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is “humbled and thrilled” at becoming the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he said in a recorded phone call with the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee posted online on Friday.

“I am so humbled and thrilled ... Thank you very much. It is a prize given to Africa, given to Ethiopia, and I can imagine how the rest of Africa’s leaders will take it positively to work on peace building process in our continent,” said Abiy.

“I am so happy and I am so thrilled for the news ... Thank you very much, it is a big recognition.” (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

