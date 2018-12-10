Nobel Peace prize laureate Mukwege worried war may return to Congo after vote

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Presidential elections in Democratic Republic of Congo this month could lead to open conflict if they are not free, fair and peaceful and indications show that they will not be, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege said on Monday.

The long-delayed elections on Dec. 23 will mark Congo’s first democratic transfer of power and end President Joseph Kabila’s rule that began in 2001 after the assassination of his father. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche Additional reporting by Giulia Paravicini in Kinshasa Editing by Aaron Ross and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)