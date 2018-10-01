FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish court finds man at centre of Nobel prize scandal guilty of rape

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Swedish court found Jean-Claude Arnault, at the centre of a scandal that has rocked the body that awards the Nobel literature prize, guilty of rape and sentenced him to two years’ jail on Monday.

Arnault, 72, had been charged with two counts of rape in Stockholm. The court acquitted him of one.

The crisis forced the Swedish Academy to cancel this year’s literature prize, which would have been announced this month, and prompted some of its 18 members to quit. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Writing by Robin Pomeroy)

