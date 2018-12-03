Swedish court upholds rape verdict for man in Nobel scandal

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Swedish appeals court on Monday upheld a guilty verdict in a rape case against Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the centre of a scandal that forced the Swedish Academy to postpone the 2018 Nobel literature prize.

The court also found him guilty of a second rape and increased his prison sentence by six months to 2-1/2 years in prison.

Arnault is married to Academy member Katarina Frostenson and the accusations against him have sparked a bitter feud among its members. The Academy picks winners for the Nobel literature prize.