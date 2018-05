STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - No Nobel Prize for literature will be given this year, following a scandal over sexual misconduct allegations that has seen a string of board members resign from the board of the Swedish Academy that awards it, the Nobel Foundation said on Friday.

The foundation said in a statement the intention was to award the 2018 prize next year, along with that year’s prize. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom Editing by Peter Graff)