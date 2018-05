May 2 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp Plc reported on Wednesday a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, helped by an 8 percent drop in expenses.

Net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $142.3 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $301.7 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier, the company said.

Revenue fell to $235.2 million from $363 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Bernard Orr)