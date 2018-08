Aug 2 (Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas drilling contractor Noble Corp Plc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by an impairment charge of $792.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company increased to $628.1 million or $2.55 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $93.4 million or 38 cents per share a year ago. (bit.ly/2n4nkP7)

Revenue fell to $258.4 million from $278.1 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)