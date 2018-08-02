FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 2, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Offshore drilling contractor Noble's loss widens on $793 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on rig utilization and dayrate)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas drilling contractor Noble Corp Plc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a $792.8 million impairment expense related to drilling rigs and other equipment.

The company, which operates largely in the Gulf of Mexico, has been retiring deep-water rigs as oil producers move away from offshore drilling to cheaper land-based shale.

Noble had 54 percent of its fleet in operation in the second quarter of 2018, down from 65 percent a year earlier. The average dayrate for its rigs rose 10 percent to $180,689.

Net loss attributable to the company increased to $628.1 million or $2.55 per share in the three months ended June 30, from $93.4 million or 38 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell to $258.4 million from $278.1 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.