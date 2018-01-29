Noble Group says reaches in-principle deal for debt restructuring

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Struggling commodities trader Noble Group Ltd said on Monday that it had reached an in-principle agreement with a group of senior creditors for a restructuring of its debt.

The in-principle agreement was reached with an ad hoc group of creditors representing about 30 percent of its senior debt instruments and will reduce Noble’s existing senior debt instruments to $1.7 billion from $3.4 billion, the company said in a statement.

Noble was once a global commodity trader with ambitions to rival the likes of Glencore and Vitol. Now it has shrunk to its Asian roots as a hard commodities player after a crisis-wracked three years forced it to slash jobs and sell its key assets - some at losses - to cut debt. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)