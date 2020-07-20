Chevron nears $5 bln takeover of Noble Energy - WSJ

July 20 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is close to a deal to buy Noble Energy Inc for about $5 billion, in what would be the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The all-stock takeover offer values Noble at $10.38 a share or 0.1191 Chevron share, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Including Noble's hefty debt load, the deal would be valued at roughly $13 billion. (on.wsj.com/2WBbaQ3)

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)