Company News
February 12, 2020 / 11:58 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Noble Energy posts bigger quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by a $1.16 billion impairment charge related to its Eagle Ford assets.

Net loss attributable to Noble Energy was $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.

The Houston-based company’s total sales volumes rose to 373,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 350,000 boepd last year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

