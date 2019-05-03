Company News
May 3, 2019 / 10:58 AM / in 2 hours

Noble Energy posts first quarter adjusted net loss

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss on Friday compared with a year-ago profit due to weak realized prices for its crude.

Adjusted net loss was $44 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $172 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s total sales volumes fell to 337,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 370,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
