Noble Energy posts quarterly loss

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago profit as the U.S. oil and gas producer took a $1.3 billion charge on its Texas assets.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $824 million, or $1.72 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $494 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales volumes fell to 350,000 barrels per day from 380,000 bpd. Analysts, on average, had expected about 344,000 bpd, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by John Benny and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)