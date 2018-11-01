Noble Energy posts quarterly profit on higher crude prices

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company benefited from higher crude prices.

The company said net income attributable was $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $136 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Houston-based Noble Energy’s total revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $960 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)