August 3, 2018 / 10:55 AM / in 31 minutes

Noble Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a narrower loss on Friday, as U.S. crude oil prices rose.

Net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $23 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $1.5 billion, or $3.20 per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of $2.32 billion in the year-ago quarter related to the sale of some assets.

The Houston-based company’s total revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti and Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

