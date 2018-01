Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would sell a 7.5 percent stake in the Tamar field, offshore Israel, to Tamar Petroleum Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $800 million.

Under the deal, Noble will receive $560 million in cash and 38.5 million shares of Tamar Petroleum. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)