Noble Group completes debt restructuring to emerge as smaller, unlisted firm

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group, the once mighty commodity trader, on Thursday completed its drawn out $3.5 billion debt restructuring to emerge as a smaller and unlisted Asia-focused coal-trading business.

“The completion of the company’s restructuring allows the company’s business to move forward under its new holding company, Noble Group Holdings Ltd,” the company said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Noble’s debt-for-equity restructuring plan has been in the works for nearly two years but was thrown into disarray after Singapore authorities said last month they were investigating the company.