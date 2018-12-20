Noble Group completes debt restructuring to emerge as smaller, unlisted firm

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group, the once mighty commodity trader, on Thursday completed its drawn out $3.5 billion debt restructuring to emerge as a smaller and unlisted Asia-focused coal-trading business.
“The completion of the company’s restructuring allows the company’s business to move forward under its new holding company, Noble Group Holdings Ltd,” the company said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
Noble’s debt-for-equity restructuring plan has been in the works for nearly two years but was thrown into disarray after Singapore authorities said last month they were investigating the company.
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger