Singapore MAS says not to allow Noble Group to transfer listing to New Noble

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Thursday it has decided not to allow Noble Group to transfer its listing status to New Noble as part of the company’s proposed restructuring.

The decision follows a review in an ongoing probe into Noble by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), MAS said.

Noble, once Asia’s top commodity trader, which has seen its market value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015, pushed back last month’s deadline to complete its debt restructuring deal to Dec. 11. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Borsuk)