January 8, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Noble Group sells power, gas unit to Mercuria for $168 mln, less than planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - ** Troubled Asian commodity merchant Noble Group said on Monday the final price for the sale of its American power and natural gas unit to rival trading house Mercuria was $168 million.

** The original amount for the sale was to be around $250 million.

** “The amount paid by the buyer... was subject to adjustment determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stock purchase agreement,” Noble Group said in a statement. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

