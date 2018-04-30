RPT-Bahrain's Nogaholding hires banks for dollar bond

(Repeats story, no change to text)

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Nogaholding, the investment arm of Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority, has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential international bond, a document from one of the banks showed.

The company, fully owned by the kingdom of Bahrain, has hired BNP Paribas, Citi and JPMorgan as joint global coordinators for the deal, with Bank ABC, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers.

Nogaholding plans to issue a seven-year benchmark-sized bond, which normally means upwards of $500 million, subject to market conditions.

Representatives of the company, rated BB-(minus) by Fitch, will start meeting investors on May 1 in London.