Thai court accepts budget carrier Nok Airlines' petition for bankruptcy protection

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s bankruptcy court on Thursday said it had accepted a petition from low-cost carrier Nok Airlines Pcl for bankruptcy protection.

The court’s acceptance gives the budget carrier an automatic stay on debt worth 26 billion baht ($828 million).

The court set the first day of hearings for Oct. 27.

Nok Airlines said on its Facebook page on Thursday that despite its request for bankruptcy rehabilitation, it was continuing services as normal. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Hugh Lawson)