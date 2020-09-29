Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from Britain's BT

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nokia has clinched a deal with Britain’s biggest mobile operator BT to supply 5G radio equipment, the Finnish company said on Tuesday, in one of the first major wins under new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

The deal will make Nokia BT’s largest equipment provider and comes just months after Britain’s decision to ban China’s Huawei Technologies from next-generation 5G telecom networks.

