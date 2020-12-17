Nokia names new chief strategy and technology officer

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Nokia on Thursday named Nishant Batra as chief strategy and technology officer and member of its group leadership team, effective Jan. 18.
Batra, who is currently CTO at auto technology group Veoneer and previously worked for many years at Ericsson, will be based initially in Finland and then move to the United States.
Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.