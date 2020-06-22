Company News
June 22, 2020 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent - unions

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia Oyj plans to cut 1,233 jobs at its French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent International, equivalent to a third of the local workforce, two union officials said on Monday.

The maker of telecoms equipment informed French unions about the planned job cuts ahead of a works council in the morning.

The CFE-CGC union published the job loss figure on its website. It was confirmed by Frederic Aussedat of the CFE-CGC union and Pascal Guihéneuf of the CFDT union.

A spokeswoman for Nokia France declined to comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenalle Barzic; editing by Richard Lough

