May 31, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 31 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Thursday it had sold its small digital health business, including activity trackers and smartwatches, and said the head of its Technologies unit would step down.

The business was sold to Eric Carreel, co-founder and former chairman of the digital health business, for an undisclosed price. Nokia had announced the plan earlier this month.

Gregory Lee, the head of Nokia’s Technologies unit and former Samsung executive, will leave the company following the deal after less than a year in the job, Nokia said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Edmund Blair)

