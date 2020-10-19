Finland's Nokia selected to build mobile network on moon for NASA

HELSINKI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia has been selected by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday.

The lunar network will be part of the U.S. space agency’s efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and to build a long-term human presence and settlements there under its Artemis programme. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair)