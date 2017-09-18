FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia gets decision in patent arbitration with LG
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
September 18, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a month ago

Nokia gets decision in patent arbitration with LG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Monday it had received a decision in patent licence arbitration with LG Electronics.

The Finnish company did not disclose details of the award but said that it would book revenue, as well as a non-recurring catch-up payment, starting from the third quarter.

Nokia sold its once-dominant phone business to Microsoft in 2014, leaving it focused on its telecoms network equipment business while retaining its handset patents. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.