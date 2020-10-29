Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

CORRECTED-Nokia's third-quarter results in line with expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say EPS was in line, not below, expectations in headline & first paragraph, and corrects consensus EPS figure and link to poll in last paragraph)

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported third-quarter underlying profit in line with market expectations in its first earnings report under new Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings remained at 0.05 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier and in line with the 0.05 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Tom Hogue

