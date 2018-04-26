FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 5:21 AM / in 3 hours

Nokia posts falling first quarter profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Nokia on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profits as telecom operators particularly in North America held off spending, sending sales down 9 percent, but it expresssed confidence that momentum was building later in 2018.

First-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 30 percent from a year ago to 239 million euros ($291 million), clearly below analysts’ average forecast of 369 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Nokia, which competes with Ericsson, Huawei and ZTE, however lifted its market view, saying that for 2018 as a whole it expected its network sales to outperform the global industry, which is projected to fall 1-3 percent. ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Eric Auchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.