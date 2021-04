Nokia Q1 revenue beats expectations on higher 5G gear demand

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit helped by a growth in sales of 5G equipment.

Quarterly revenue rose 3% to 5.08 billion euros ($6.16 billion), beating a consensus figure of 4.72 billion, Refinitiv data showed. ($1 = 0.8244 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)