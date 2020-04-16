Hot Stocks
April 16, 2020 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nokia declines to comment on media report of hostile takeover bid

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Nokia declined to comment on Thursday on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover, the news which sent its shares sharply higher.

“Nokia does not comment on market rumours,” said a Nokia spokesman.

Earlier on Thursday shares in Nokia surged 12.5% with traders pointing to a report by online newspaper TMT Finance that said Nokia was working to defend itself from a hostile takeover bid for parts of its business or the whole company. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below